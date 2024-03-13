On Thursday 7th March 2024, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) held a graduation ceremony for its 2023-2024 Enrichment Programme cohort.

The ceremony which was held under the theme “Defying the Odds: A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”, recognized 144 persons who recently completed four months of training across nine skilled areas.

According to programme coordinator, Ms. Enka Peters, these technical programmes were offered based on industry employment trends in areas where economic growth is projected in the short to medium term.

Giving brief remarks, Director of the SVGCC, Mr. Nigel Scott congratulated the graduates and hinted that new programmes are expected to be rolled out soon in various areas, including Maritime, while Divisional Dean, Mr. Osborne Bowens expressed a desire to see more young people taking up training opportunities.