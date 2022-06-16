The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says that it is closely monitoring the current situation of hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD)as there have been confirmed cases in educational institutions in the country.

HMFD is a common viral illness among infants and children under the age of five years, but can also occur in adults.

According to the ministry of health, the disease is spread from person to person through close personal contact, such as hugging an infected person; or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, contact with feces, such as changing diapers of an infected person or touching contaminated surfaces like door knobs, then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth before washing your hands.

The Ministry is advising persons to take the following precautionary measures:

· Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after changing diapers or using the toilet, before feeding children, preparing or eating food

· Cover mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing

· Thoroughly clean contaminated surfaces and soiled items first, with soap and water and then with disinfectant.

· Avoid sending children to daycare and school if they are suffering from HFMD

· Follow safe food hygiene and water practices

· Avoid close contact such as kissing and hugging infected people.

The Ministry in their release asked parents/guardians to monitor children for early detection and symptoms and take those who have persistent fever and blisters on hands and feet to your healthcare provider for treatment.