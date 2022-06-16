The National Emergency Management Organisation, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is currently conducting a four- day Emergency Response Equipment Simulation Exercise Workshop as part of the preparedness programme for the predicted above-average 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

NEMO says the workshop “focuses on the critical and immediate actions to be taken to ensure efficient and effective emergency logistics coordination and management of essential relief items in a disaster.”

National institutions involved in emergency response in the country, including security forces, cadets and personnel from various government departments were brought up to date on the role of CDEMA and its Regional Response Mechanism (RRM), WFP Caribbean, and the National Disaster Management System.

On Tuesday 14th June, 2022, participants were engaged in a hands-on physical training on the set up of the Mobile Storage Units (MSU) donated by the WFP for use in future crisis following the explosive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano and the use of the fire extinguishers.

Today, Thursday 16th June, 2022, the participants will engage in a debriefing and evaluation session which will be followed by the official closing ceremony and distribution of certificates.