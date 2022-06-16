Barbados is set on reducing the Caribbean’s food bill by 25 per cent through regional partnerships.

Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, reiterated her Government’s commitment to addressing the food crisis while on an island tour with managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

During the tour, Prime Minister Mottley discussed a range of topics with the IMF chief, including Barbados’ ongoing partnership with Guyana. Mottley detailed that she and President Mohamed Irfaan Ali were working towards reducing the region’s food bill by 20 to 25 per cent, which accounts for a reduction of US $6 billion.

She also informed Georgieva about the Barbados-Guyana food terminal which will be established, where indigenous Barbadian black belly sheep will be raised and exported.