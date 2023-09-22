Thirty five farmers and backyard gardeners from the island of Bequia recently participated in soil management and crop establishment training.

Thursday September 14th saw the group of persons, including women and young persons, gathered at Ms. Jasmine Pollard’s Backyard Holding for training titled -“Introduction to soil management and crop establishment”.

According to news release from the Ministry of Agriculture, Agricultural Extension Officer for the Grenadines Islands in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr. Allan Williams along with staff members Mr. Ashley Castello and Mr. Jeffrey Richards facilitated the training session.

Participants were also briefly introduced to the importance of soil and its composition and were presented with vegetable seedlings at the end of the session.

Mr. Williams explained that the objectives were to raise the awareness of the farming public in Bequia of the availability of mechanical land preparation service and to train local operators in the operation of the machinery.