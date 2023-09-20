Non-profit organization Action Bequia has announced the reopening of uninterrupted access for pedestrians all the way from Fort Hamilton to the far end of Lower Bay.

This comes following the rebuilding of a key section off the Princess Point headland.

According to an official release from Action Bequia the original offshore section of this trail was badly damaged by subsequent storms and as a result a new route adjacent to the cliff was established which functioned effectively for several years.

The organization said in 2022, that rock falls from parts of the cliff lead to the need to create distance. That work has now been completed.

Action Bequia notes that the number of piers used has been doubled compared with the original offshore structure and the technique used to secure those piers to the seabed has been significantly improved. The result is a construction which should be several times more robust than the original and one which should provide service for years to come.

The work, costing EC $269,956 was paid from Action Bequia’s own resources without any special appeal.

The non-profit organization, which began in 2011, acknowledging that all their infrastructure efforts are owned by the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and effectively, the people of Bequia, said it will continue to maintain all of the trails that they have organised the building of.