The new school year is an opportunity for stakeholders in the education sector to renew their commitment to equity, innovation and excellence.

This is according to Minister of Education Curtis King who said that there is a shared vision and duty to provide quality education to the students of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“The new school year is an opportunity to renew our commitment to equity, innovation, and excellence in our education. We have a shared vision and a duty to provide quality education for all of our students, regardless of their background abilities or circumstances,” Minister King said.

Schools across St. Vincent and the Grenadines reopened for the new school year on Monday September 4th. Minister King in his message to mark the start of the new school year urged all those involved to always strive for excellence.