Local Staff Nurse Ann Cyrus will be first to benefit from a collaboration between the World Pediatric Project (WPP) and the Shaw Centre for Pediatric Excellence.

Through this collaboration Nurse Cyrus, who works at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) will receive co-sponsorship to further their education in pediatric nursing.

The WPP, said, being the hub of operations for their tertiary pediatric healthcare programs, they found it opportune that St. Vincent and the Grenadines should be the first to take advantage of this new collaboration.

According to an official release from the World Pediatric Project, Nurse Cyrus has excelled in the field of nursing for over 15 years. With the help of WPP during her application process, she was accepted into the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus and will travel to Barbados to pursue a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Pediatric Nursing.