The $50,000 reward for information on the mass shooting that took place in the Harbour Club area of Kingstown last year is still available.

Assistant Commissioner of Police in Charge of Crime Trevor Bailey, during an appearance on the VOICES program aired on WE FM, made this clear when responding to a caller on the status of the case.

While assuring that the investigation is very much alive, he said the reward is available to anyone that provides information that is solid and credible.

“That investigation is very much alive, as I reported late last year and earlier this year, our colleagues from St. Lucia came to St. Vincent and they did some work for us and we have sent off some other exhibits to different labs and again we await the results of these examinations, but the investigation is very much alive, and to add, the reward that was offered is still being offered up to today, that $50,000 is still being offered for anyone who has information in that five man murder, that’s if you provide the information and the information is solid and credible,” ACP Bailey said.

On July 19th 2023 five people were fatally shot in the incident, including a 13-year-old boy. Since that time the police force has been asking anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of persons who have committed this crime, to provide them with such information, giving the assurance that the information would be held to the strictest of confidence.