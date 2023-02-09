Vincentian film will be proudly represented at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, the largest film event in Europe, on invitation from UNESCO.

This was announced by Hairouna Film Festival via their official Facebook page.

“We are excited to announce that Hairouna Film Festival has been invited by UNESCO to represent Vincentian Film at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival.” They stated in their post.

From February 14th to the 22nd February, Director of Hairouna Film festival Aiko Roudette will be promoting eight Vincy filmmakers at the European Film Market in Berlin- the largest film event in Europe.

The eight filmmakers that will have their work present at the event are Jamali Jack, Javed DaSouza, Colin Browne, Tolga Akcayli, Aiko Roudette, Hayden Billingy, Akley Olton and Dante Ollivierre.

Saint Vincent is one of 10 Caribbean countries invited by UNESCO in partnership with the European Union to take part in the Caribbean Umbrella Stand in the European Film Market. Established in 1951 the Berlinale is one of the world’s oldest and most influential film festivals.

It is one of the ‘Big Five’ (the most prestigious festivals in the world). Also belonging to the Big Five are Sundance, Venice, Toronto and Sundance.