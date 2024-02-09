Officials from the Caribbean Digital Transformation project under the Ministry of Finance, handed over cadastral equipment to the Land and Surveys department.

Chief Surveyor Keith Francis said the equipment will boost the work of his department tremendously. He also stated the modern state of art equipment now required his team to receive refresher training to be ready enough to use them and serve the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines efficiently.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Project Co Ordinator Winston George said the project intends to upgrade the civil registry and the ID system, enhance trade facilitation of goods in and out of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, E-payment of taxes, and transactions to do with land and properties.

The Caribbean digital transformation project is funded under the world Bank to the tune US 30 million dollars. The equipment handed over included drones, GPS units, Magnetic locators, and Handheld GPS devices. The cost of the equipment is US$137,924.46.