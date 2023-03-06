The Government of Guyana has reached out to the nations of Rwanda and India to strengthen its healthcare services and potentially, manufacture vaccines in the Caribbean.

This was disclosed by Vice President Bharat Jagdeo during a press conference on Friday.

He noted that if the talks bear fruit, they will ensure regional security for lifesaving vaccines, added that the discussions would continue at the government and company level.

Guyana’s President Dr Irfaan Ali previously said that Guyana will be seeking to develop a facility like BioNTech’s mRNA vaccine factory in Kigali, Rwanda, Loop News reports.

He also encouraged investors in medical research and development to consider developments in the Caribbean.