Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James during his appearance on the Issue at Hand program, provided an update on construction work taking place on the Black Sands resort at Peter’s Hope.

Minister James said that the finishing touches are being done to the resort’s villas.

‘They are looking at completing the villas which are under construction. I’ve actually seen first hand where some excavation works are taking place. There are some finishing touches now being put in place and the installation of fixtures for these villas. So there are works currently ongoing,’ Minister James said.

The project consists of three phases, which involves ten villas, each with five rooms. Phases two and three will see the construction of a hotel block comprising an additional 350 rooms. It is financed 100% by PACE Development SVG Inc.