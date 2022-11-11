Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has reiterated the need for structured night time transport here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Prime Minister said this is a problem that has always plagued those in the nursing profession but has recently started to affect those in the hospitality sector as well.

‘I want to see a structured system for transport after six o’clock in the evening to 7 o’clock in the morning, it’s like hell for some people to get a bus after 7 o’clock in the evening and a problem to get it a little earlier, for them to get there for 7 o’clock, or even a little earlier than 7. That affects nurses but it is increasingly affecting people in the restaurant, hotel and entertainment business,’ Gonsalves said.

The Prime Minister while speaking on NBC Radio expressed that the Government is prepared to provide %100 duty free concessions on the import of omnibuses to individuals who intend to run during the hours of 6 pm to 7 am.