The Republic of China (Taiwan)’s ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li-Lan while on WEFM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday emphasized the importance of the cooperation between the two nations.

The Taiwanese Ambassador said this has played a vital role in terms of bilateral cooperation, going on to say that it was especially important following the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘I think that cooperation in public health has played a vital role in terms of our bilateral cooperation, that was especially important after the COVID-19 situation. I would say, through our own estimation, we have already put in over US $ 1.5 million of supplies in different forms to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.’ Taiwan’s Ambassador said.

Included in those supplies mentioned by Ambassador Sha-Li Lan are over 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines, a new ambulance, high end ventilators, masks, oxygen concentrators and other vital medical supplies.

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan established diplomatic ties on August 15 1981.

Taiwan National Day Celebration

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here