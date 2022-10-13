The Republic of China (Taiwan)’s ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Peter Sha Li-Lan while on WEFM’s Issue At Hand program on Sunday emphasized the importance of the cooperation between the two nations.

The Taiwanese Ambassador said this has played a vital role in terms of bilateral cooperation, going on to say that it was especially important following the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘I think that cooperation in public health has played a vital role in terms of our bilateral cooperation, that was especially important after the COVID-19 situation. I would say, through our own estimation, we have already put in over US $ 1.5 million of supplies in different forms to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.’ Taiwan’s Ambassador said.

Included in those supplies mentioned by Ambassador Sha-Li Lan are over 10,000 COVID-19 vaccines, a new ambulance, high end ventilators, masks, oxygen concentrators and other vital medical supplies.

St Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan established diplomatic ties on August 15 1981.