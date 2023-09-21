The East Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) is the official sponsor of the 2023 edition of the Miss SVG pageant.

ECGC’s Regional Category Manager Sebongile De Riggs during the launch event for ECGC’s culinary cook off, said that ECGC will be supporting the pageant in various ways, such as the sponsorship of the People’s Choice Award, and the swimsuit segment.

“We are official sponsors of the Miss SVG pageant 2023 and would also be supporting the pageant in a number of ways, including the sponsorship of the People’s Choice Award. Our partnership also includes, for the first time, an official soundtrack for the Miss SVG pageant which will be used during the swimwear segment,” Miss De Riggs said.

The first episode of the ECGC culinary cook-off, which features the nine contestants of the 2023 Miss SVG pageant, debuted on Wednesday night to glowing reviews.

The cook off sees the contestants split into three teams, named after ECGC’s specialty flours, Teams Rye, Multigrain, and Herb and Garlic.