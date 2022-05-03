In his message to mark Labour Day, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, Saboto Caesar, highlighted the fact that the world of work has been impacted significantly since December 31st 2019, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines has not been exempted.

“The COVID 19 Pandemic, the 32 explosive volcanic eruptions of 2021, intense climate change and the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine all combined to press Vincentians to become a truly resilient work force. Lives and livelihoods evolved rapidly on account of these disruptions of immense proportions.” Minister Caesar said.

He goes on to say:“Today, we come together to reflect on our journey as nation builders; to celebrate our workers as creators of a better world; and to recognize the best efforts needed to prepare all Vincentians to unlock the true strength and potential of our labour force.”

The first day of May is an official holiday in many countries. May 1st became associated with the labour movement in the late 19th century after trade unions and socialist groups designated it as a day specifically to recognise workers and the role played by workers in contributing to development.