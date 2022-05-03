Police have launched investigations into 4 homicides that occurred over the weekend. Dead are Vandyke Mayers, 42 year old labourer of Choppins, Kishroy Duke, 22 year old labourer of Choppins, Lou-Ann Roberts, 41 year old Counsellor of Harmony Hall, and Keyon Phillips, 35 year old labourer of Kingstown Park/Greggs.

According to a release from police at about 9:30 P.M., sounds of gunshots emanated from within the vicinity where members of the Choppins Football Team were walking. As a result, some persons advanced in the direction of the gunshots and discovered Mayers and Duke with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about their bodies.

The police were informed and promptly arrived on the scene of the incident. Mayers was later pronounced dead on the scene by the District Medical Officer. On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Duke died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH).

On Sunday, May 1, 2022, at about 9:15 am the body of Lou-Ann Roberts of Harmony Hall, 41 year old former Counsellor at the Family Court was discovered in the rear seat of a motor vehicle in the vicinity of the Buccament Bay Secondary School.

Roberts’ body bore several injuries to the head. Mr. Reynold Roberts, 40 years unemployed of Harmony Hall is in police custody assisting with this investigation. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, at about 5:45 a.m., the police received information that the slumped body of a male was seen on a speaker box in Kingstown Park with what appeared to be blood running from his head.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit responded to the report and discovered the motionless body of Keyon Phillips, 35 year old labourer of Kingstown Park/Greggs seated on a speaker box.

On examination of the victim’s body, the police discovered a wound to the left side of his head and blood oozing from it.

Postmortem examinations would be conducted on the bodies to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The total number of homicides for 2022 now stands at fourteen (14).