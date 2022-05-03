Active cases of COVID-19 here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are now down to 28 following the recording of one more individual from the virus.

There were no new PCR or Rapid Antigen cases confirmed by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment’s report for Monday May 2nd, 2022.

Hospitalizations remain unchanged at 0.

SVG’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 106.

30,436 people have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3605 COVID-19 booster shots have been administered.

Since March of 2020, there have been 8,425 PCR and Rapid Antigen COVID-19 cases reported here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.