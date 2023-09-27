Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has commended the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) for their efforts in the expansion of the market for the regional agricultural sector.

According to a News Release from the Food and Agriculture Organization, (FAO) Caribbean farmers may soon have additional export opportunities for their produce as the (FAO) facilitates a market assessment mission in the international market centers of London, England, and Miami in the United States.

At a recent Dasheen workshop in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in July 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, and Rural Transformation, identified new export markets as a crucial need for the growth of the agricultural sector.

Apart from Dasheen, market data will be obtained on the demand for and distribution channels of additional Caribbean products such as hot peppers, ginger, soursop, mangoes, turmeric, and value-added goods like jams, jellies, dehydrated fruits, and juices as well as frozen and pre-peeled root crops.