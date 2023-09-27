A man has been charged with stealing chickens and eggs on several occasions from a farm in St. Lucia, and currently awaits another court appearance on Thursday while being remanded at the Bordelais Correctional Facility.

Officers attached to St. Lucia’s Praedial Larceny Unit were able to crack the case after advising the farm owner to install security cameras in response to the continuous disappearance of his chickens and eggs.

Days after the farmer installed the cameras, they recorded the thief, and officers arrested him.

The Praedial Larceny Unit has been advising farmers in St. Lucia to organize farmer watch groups and invest in security cameras to address the theft of their produce.