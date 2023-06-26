Minister of National Mobilization Dr. Orando Brewster during a recent visit to the northern village of Owia following the passage of Tropical Storm Bret discussed the damage caused and the action the Government is set to take in the wake of it.

Minister Brewster said he empathized with those that had suffered losses during the passage of the storm, and recognized the trauma that comes as a result of this event.

“They suffered tremendous damage here, there’s a structure that was here, that’s completely gone. There are about six or seven houses that were washed out, the waves actually came inside of the houses.

They have suffered tremendously and I empathize with the family, I went to the shelter, I visited the families there; they’re in good spirits but you know this is their everything, their home, this is where they have their memories and for that to be taken away from them is going to cause significant trauma,” he said.

He said that the housing aspect of the situation will be significant, as the Government will be responsible for finding suitable lands for the relocation of the families along the coastline.