Police in Georgetown have launched an investigation into Damage to Property and Attempted Theft offences.

These offences occurred between Thursday, June 22nd, 2023, and Friday, June 23rd, 2023, on the premises of the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG).

The suspect in the video is a subject of interest in the investigation. The police are soliciting the assistance of the public in identifying the suspect.

Persons with information that can assist with the investigations are strongly encouraged to contact the following:

A. Police Control by dialing 999 or 911.

B. The Georgetown Police Station at telephone number 1-784-458-6229; or

C. The Officer-in-charge of the Georgetown Police Station at telephone number 1- 784-458-6229- Ext. 4938.

Police have given the assurance that all calls will be treated confidentially.