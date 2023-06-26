Vincentians are being urged to take the necessary precautions with regards to their health this carnival season.

Chief Health Promotions Officer Shanika John while speaking on NBC Radio on Monday noted that there are infectious diseases that are easily transmissible from person to person.

“I know there are a lot of persons who love their carnival and even for those persons who don’t love carnival, they also have social activities. So a number of the churches are having gatherings, they’re having camps, whatever it may be, people are gathering in spaces, in tight spaces. So you also have to be mindful of that, so whether you are a lover of carnival or you have plans for this festive season otherwise, you need to take all the precautionary measures and just be mindful that there are some infectious diseases that are pretty transmissible from person to person and you need to do the basics,” she said.

The Chief Health Promotion Officer made mention of basic hygienic practices such as hand washing, utilization of hand sanitizer in the absence of hand washing, isolation of infected persons and more.

Miss John said that vulnerable persons, particularly those who are older, pregnant, and children should be closely monitored as to ensure that they do not become dehydrated or symptoms become worse.