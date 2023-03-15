Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has called on communities and organizations across St. Vincent and the Grenadines to not let the nation’s young men deviate from the straight and narrow.

The Prime Minister was at the time speaking at the annual National Heroes Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Dorsetshire Hill.

“We have to have a collective ownership in solidarity, you can’t allow the young males in the homes and in the schools, and the churches, and the community, to go away from the straight and narrow parrow path to do productive work. We have to remember and be inspired by Chatoyer,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister said while the vast majority of males in St. Vincent and the Grenadines are doing good and productive work there is a minority that is set only on criminality. He emphasized the importance of those in the homes, churches and wider community to work with them.