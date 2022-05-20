Curtly Nanton, 24 year old butcher of Belair, was on Wednesday May 18th, arrested and charged with the murder of 24 year old Labourer of Welcome, Jovarnie Gibson.

According to an official release from the Public Relations and Complaints Department, investigations revealed that the Nanton caused the death of Gibson, by stabbing him on the left side of his abdomen with a knife, in Dauphine at about 8:00am on March 22nd, 2022.

The 24 year old butcher of Belair appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Thursday, 19th May 2022 for arraignment.

He was not required to plea and was further remanded into custody at Her Majesty Prison.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday, 7th July 2022.