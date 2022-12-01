Dominica’s Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit has said the boycott of next month’s General Election by the United Workers Party (UWP) is God’s way of allowing residents of opposition controlled constituencies to get the representation they deserve.

Speaking at a political rally, Skerrit said the constituencies of Marigot, Roseau North and Salisbury are being represented by “lazy” men who have not done anything to better the lives of residents.

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) was forced to cancel a meeting in Salisbury last evening due to threats of violence.

Skerrit said he knows the people of Salisbury is better than that and the threats of violence are unfortunate.

The DLP’s candidate for Salisbury in the December 6 General Election is Lynsia Frank.