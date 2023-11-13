Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has made it clear that general elections will not be held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines until the end of 2025.

The Prime Minister made the statement during a press conference held last week to update the nation on his recent travels and other matters of national importance.

“The increased projection of the work that we have been doing is very discombobulating to the opposition, but if you think that you are now discombobulated, you ain’ see nuttin’ yet; and those who think, and who opine that elections are coming this year, well you have a further two years of discombobulation, while I go on do my work,” he said.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves led his Unity Labour Party (ULP) to a 5th consecutive term of office in General Elections held on Thursday, 5th November 2020.

The ULP won 9 of the 15 seats at stake, with the other six going to the main opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) led by Dr. Godwin Friday. This represented a one seat improvement on the eight-seven outcomes in the two previous elections in 2015 and 2010.