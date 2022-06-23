Twenty Rose Place fishermen have now signed agreements with the Government with regards to their compensation for them moving their operations to facilitate work on the Port Modernization project.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program on Wednesday, made the disclosure, and also added that he expected another five fishermen to sign agreements that day.

“There are thirty-five fisherman operators down there; as of yesterday evening twenty of them have signed agreements in relation to their money and some have collected,” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the minimum amount that any of the fishermen will receive is $18,000. He said that it is the Government’s hope to put the fishermen that are being asked to move, in a better position than they were in prior.

Gonsalves during the interview said the he anticipated that another five fishermen would sign agreements that day.

“We expect, in addition to that twenty, maybe today, another we expect to go in and sign, and the others we expect will go along.

Prime Minister, Dr Ralph Gonsalves signalled the beginning of the construction phase of the Port Modernization Project in Kingstown on May 4th of this year, with a signed agreement with the government, Sellhorn Engineering based in Germany, and Aecon Construction Group Inc.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Rose Place Fishermen