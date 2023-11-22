Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has refuted claims that his call for undocumented Africans in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to regularize their status is being done with the aim of getting the Nigerian vote.

The Prime Minister during a press conference held on Monday said it was important that the undocumented Africans regularize their status to avoid being taken advantage of, as well as to become an asset to SVG.

“So let them be regularized within the framework of our law, it’s only sensible approach. Now I hear it said “ah, so Ralph is doing this for the Nigerian vote”. Heavenly father, you have 200 people—you have 300 people, they’re living from down South Leeward in Campden Park to Mespo. So they’re in South Leeward, East, West, Central, East Kingstown, West St. George, East St. George, Marriaqua, that’s eight constituencies, they could make a difference in any election?” he said.

The Prime Minister during the press conference said that Nigerians should be viewed as a valuable resource to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He said that the Nigerians have skills which are needed here in SVG, as he repeated his call for them to regularize their status.