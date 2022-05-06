Local farmers will receive vital information about how to better manage their businesses and become familiar with opportunities available through various funding agencies.

“TOGETHER WE GROW”, is the theme of an Agri-Business Seminar being hosted by the East Caribbean Group of Companies, ECGC, for local livestock farmers, scheduled to take place at the Methodist Church Hall, on May 10th and 11th.

Business Development Field Officer at Centre for Enterprise Development, Ms. Nisha Glasgow, and Technical Product Manager – Feeds at ECGC, Dr. Tahomma Richards, are the featured speakers for the event.

As some 60 livestock farmers are expected to attend the seminar, and the Company’s objectives are that the event, will give farmers a better understanding of how to grow their businesses, highlight the importance of re-investing and help farmers to become familiar with programs that offer financial aid in St Vincent and the Grenadines.