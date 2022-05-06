The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) continued its Public Awareness Campaign for 2022 with the hosting of a seminar for the International Girls in ICT Day.

Girls in ICT Day is celebrated each year on the 4th Thursday in April. On Thursday, April 28, 2022, the NTRC took to Bequia to host a seminar under the theme ‘Access and Safety’.

This event was orchestrated by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) and its partners who work together to develop solutions and ideas for lowering barriers to access and improving online safety for girls and young women.

According to an official release from the NTRC, the aim of the event is to promote and maintain gender equality and women empowerment, guaranteeing the inclusion of women in STEM and ICT.

The seminar took place from 10:00AM – 3:00PM and consisted of twenty- two (22) girls from the Bequia Community High School and Bequia Seventh-day Adventist Secondary School.