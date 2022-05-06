St. Vincent and the Grenadines, saw four homicides occur over the weekend, taking the number of homicides recorded for 2022 to 14.

Reverend Adolf Davis, while appearing as a guest on VC3’s Roundtable Talk, called the recent spike in murders troubling, but said “the problem of crime in SVG is not defined by spikes like these alone.

“It is very troubling to see the recent spike. One of the things, as I reflected in preparation for this, reminded me that the problem of crime is not defined by the spikes. Somehow I think the spikes do serve the purpose of awakening and stimulating an amount of interest” he said.

Reverend Davis said that he thinks the problem of crime in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a much larger issue that is highlight in situations such as this. He goes on to point out that throughout the years there has been a pattern of homicides occurring in this way.

“I think for the past three, four or five years, I could be wrong, I think in every year we have had, whether it is a weekend or a couple of weeks, where you just had a spike and then the rest is scattered through the year” Davis said.

The four lives lost in country over the weekend due to killings are those of 42 year old Vandyke Mayers, 22 year old Kishroy Duke, 41 year old Lou-Ann Roberts, and 35 year old Keyon Phillips.

