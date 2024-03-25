The Ministry of Agriculture’s Extension and Advisory Services Division, through its technical staff in Agricultural Region Two, conducted a regional training activity on sweet potato production.

A total of 25 farmers participated in the training excercise. It is anticipated that farmers will be in a much better position to increase their yields and incomes by applying the recommended innovations.

The technical expertise were drawn from CARDI Country Representative Mr .Donawa Jackson. He examined the recommended agronomic practices and the ongoing research work on sweet potato production.

Mr. Osborne Labban from the Plant Protection Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture also facilitated a segment of the activity. He explained best practices to prevent and control the sweet potato weevil.

The activity was coordinated by Region Two Supervisor Mrs. Catherine Bonadie John, District Extension officers and Technical Aides.