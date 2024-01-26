Police, on January 24th arrested and charged Beverly Bynoe-Douglas, a 51 -year-old Vendor of Rillan Hill for engaging in commercial activity by selling fish in contravention of the Kingstown and Country Planning Zoned Area Declaration of the Kingstown Order.

The offence was allegedly committed on Wednesday 24th January 2024 about 8:15 a.m. in Kingstown.

The defendant appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Thursday 25th January 2024, and pleaded guilty to the charge. She was placed on a bond for six (6) months in the sum of $500.00.

If she breaches the bond, she will be imprisoned for three (3) months. A restitution order was granted for the fish and Bynoe-Douglas was reprimanded and discharged.