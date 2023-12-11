Thursday December 7th saw the staging of the Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative’s (ECEI) End of Programme showcase.

Making an address during the ceremony was programme mentor Franz George who said that there is more to establishing a business than just having an interesting an idea.

He credited the programme, implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) for helping to change participants’ perspective on business creation and operation.

“From the perspective of an organizational and business consultant, my professional opinion is we are operating businesses as if we are still in the 1970s; extremely traditional, it still continues to be a case where we have an idea and we just run with it, we set up shop, who come and buy, we sell, and that’s the end of business. No no no, there’s more to business than that, you have to do your business plan, you have to do your industry analysis, you have to do your swot analysis—so many different things that by the time you finish that sometimes it takes even up to a year to prepare to launch,” Mr. George said.

The Eastern Caribbean Green Entrepreneurship Initiative (ECEI) implemented by the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) in partnership with the OECS, is a three-year project funded by the Qatar Fund for Development.

The programme aims to support green entrepreneurs in the twelve (12) Pacific and Eastern Caribbean countries to develop their green and sustainable businesses whose models include solutions that are aimed at contributing to their country’s climate sustainable development goals.