The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) says that it has been informed that the activities at the Kick ‘em Jenny submarine volcano have ceased and returned to normal.

NEMO said that according to information received from the Seismic Research Centre (SRC), University of the West Indies, since Sunday 11th February, 2024 the activities have ceased, and seismic activity at the volcano has returned to NORMAL levels.

The alert level at Kick ‘em Jenny remains at YELLOW with an exclusion zone of 1.5 km from the summit of the volcano in effect and should be strictly observed.

According to an official release from NEMO there are currently four (4) seismic stations monitoring Kick ‘em Jenny in the area of Grenada.

