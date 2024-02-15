The World Pediatric Project (“WPP”) recently hosted a double team here in St. Vincent at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (“MCMH”).

The two teams that arrived were the WPP Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery (Reconstructive) teams which both had their clinics on Sunday February 11th 2024 at MCMH.

According to the WPP both teams were graciously sponsored by The Mustique Charitable Foundation.

The Ophthalmology team assessed a total of 57 patients with varying conditions that affect or impair the eye and the children’s ability to see. 19 surgeries were scheduled to be done between Monday 12th and Friday 16th 2024.

The Plastic Surgery team saw a total of 39 children on clinic day with 14 pediatric, reconstructive surgeries such as gynecomastia (removal of breast tissue in males) scheduled to take place between Monday 12th February to Friday 16th February 2024.

This team attended to conditions that varied from children with unusual skin masses to burn patients as well as children with excessively enlarged breasts (both male and female).