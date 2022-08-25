Jamaica’s Education and Youth Minister, Fayval Williams, has agreed in principle with a call by the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) for improvements to be made to staffrooms and other infrastructures at public schools locally.

“I have no quarrel at all with any call for us (at the Education Ministry) to upgrade the staff facilities at schools, and we will continue to do that within the constraints of the budget that we have,” said Williams.

She was speaking at the ministry’s press conference on Monday to address several issues regarding education, including teacher migration.

Last week, Opposition Spokesman on Education and Training, Senator Damion Crawford, called for immediate investment in the upgrading of school staffrooms to create an adequate and comfortable environment for teachers to work from.

In addition, he called for the ministry to address the poor and insufficient infrastructure at several schools across the island.