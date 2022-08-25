South Korea has again recorded the world’s lowest fertility rate with the number sinking to a new low.

The rate in the country first dropped lower than one child per woman in 2018.

But on Wednesday, figures released by the government showed the figure had dropped to 0.81 – down three points from the previous year, and a sixth consecutive decline.

In comparison, the average rate across the world’s most advanced economies is 1.6 children.

Countries need at least two children per couple – a 2.1 rate – to keep their population at the same size, without migration.

Fertility rates have “declined markedly” in the past six decades says the OECD – Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.