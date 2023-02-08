The Jamaican Government has reversed itself on the requirement for children under 12 years old travelling on public transportation to use a child restraint system.

Jamaica’s Minister of Transport Audley Shaw announced the changes to the recently enacted Road Traffic Act, 2018 during a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Shaw said, in the case of licensed public passenger cars or buses, children less than a year old will be allowed to travel while being restrained by an adult.

Children 1-3 years old are now allowed to travel with no restraint or be restrained by an adult. Those 3-6 years old may travel without restraint, restrained by an adult or a lap belt, Loop News reports.

Additionally, children in Jamaica 6-9 years old will now be allowed to travel without restraint or they may do so with a lap belt. Children over 9 years old may travel without restraint, with a lap belt or a three-point seatbelt.