Thirty Eight Vincentians left the State to work at Beaches Resort in Turks & Caicos, located on what has been voted the World’s #1 Best Beach by reputable booking agent TripAdvisor.

On Wednesday January 11th, 2023 during a press briefing, which was held at the Argyle International Airport just before the trainees departed, Minister of Tourism Hon. Carlos James flanked by his Permanent Secretary Dr. Resa Noel McBarnett, encouraged the trainees to do their best and “fly the flag high” for the nation as they are now considered brand ambassadors for the country.

The Minister said, “this initiative started just over one year ago between Sandals Resorts and the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines where we formally agreed to facilitate the training of 500 Vincentians to go abroad to various Sandals and Beaches Tourism Facilities across the Caribbean to enhance their training and to improve on those who have already been involved in the service industry.”

The facility in Turks Caicos boasts 21 Restaurants, 758 rooms and suites spreading over 95 acres of beachfront property. Minister James said the sprawling and picturesque Grace Bay location will undoubtedly provide the ideal setting for the trainees to develop and hone their skills.

Under this hospitality training enhancement initiative, over 200 Vincentians have already participated, and it is estimated that Sandals Resorts Buccament offering will employ between 800 to 1000 workers.