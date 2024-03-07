A new report based on research from three countries shows Israel ‘consistently and groundlessly’ blocks aid operations for Gaza, and has generated ‘famine-like conditions.

According to a new report by humanitarian group Refugees International, Israel blocked legitimate relief operations and resisted implementing measures that would genuinely enhance the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The report was based on interviews with dozens of government officials, humanitarian workers, and NGO staff engaged in on-the-ground aid efforts from the three countries.

Refugees International also said that Israel was “demonstrably failing to comply” with legally binding provisional measures ordered on January 26 by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to facilitate the flow of aid and lessen humanitarian suffering in Gaza.

In its defence to the ICJ, Israel argued it has actively eliminated bottlenecks and improved the entrance and distribution of aid in Gaza.

Refugees International said that their research makes clear “that conditions inside of Gaza are apocalyptic,”