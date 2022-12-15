Thanks to Mr. Marlon Bute of District Stairs, His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) is better able to provide high-quality rehabilitation services to inmates currently in the prison’s rehabilitation programme.

Mr. Bute, a Vincentian residing in Canada and the owner of Districts Stairs, a company based in Ontario, Canada, handed over a number power tools and auxiliary items to Superintendent of Prisons, Mr. Timothy Hazelwood. Inmates currently participating in the prison’s rehabilitation programme will use the tools at the sessions to enhance their skills.

In making the donation, Mr. Marlon Bute noted that District Stairs is pleased to partner with His Majesty’s Prison to make their rehabilitation programme a resounding success. He stated that he sees it as a social responsibility to give back to the country of his birth in a tangible way.

Superintendent of Prisons, Mr. Timothy Hazelwood thanked Mr. Bute for the tangible donation and said that it was timely. He stated that the tools would play an important role in the development of the prison rehabilitation programme and in the future lives of the inmates. He further stated HMP cherished the ongoing relationship and hopes that it will continue to grow and blossom.