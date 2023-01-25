The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is currently on the ground here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to conduct a week-long training session with thirty-five (35) Radiation Protection Officers from SVG, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and St. Lucia.

The Regional training sessions for officers are organized and spearheaded by the IAEA’s Radiation Transport and Waste Safety Division.

The aim of the training sessions is to provide participants of member states with an introduction to radiation protection standards and procedures for diagnostic and interventional radiology facilities, a release from the API states.

The training will include but will not be limited to the protection of patients, quality management, regulatory oversight, the safe transport of radioactive material and radioactive waste management.

The IAEA organizes about twenty-five specialized training courses per year.