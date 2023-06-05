An increase in productivity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ livestock sector was one of the main focus of Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar’s recent visit to Cuba.

Minister Caesar noted that in order to achieve this, the assistance of technical experts from Cuba will be needed.

“We need to bring into the country, experts, who will assist us to increase the production and productivity of livestock in general and particularly in cattle production so that we can meet the demand that is local and we can also have for export. So one of the areas that I spent a lot of time with in Cuba was to see how we can get technicians from Cuba to come to St. Vincent and the Grenadines to assist us with the artificial insemination program,” he said.

Minister Caesar said that investments will be made in building a platform of livestock farmers later this year, using funds provided by the World Bank as well as others.