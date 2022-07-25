Senator Julian Francis is said to be in stable condition this morning. This is according to Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves who made the disclosure in an interview with the Agency for Public Information.

Dr. Gonsalves said “the fact that he is still alert is promising and he is in our prayers” and so far, there is no indication as yet from the doctors that they will have to operate.

Senator Francis was flown to Barbados on Sunday evening after doctors at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital were able to stabilize his condition, a CT scan was conducted which revealed there was bleeding in the centre of his brain and it was slightly swollen with an elevated blood pressure.

The Prime Minister said on the advice of the local neurosurgeon, who, in his assessment determined there might be a possibility that surgical intervention may become necessary; arrangements were made and Senator Francis was flown to Barbados for further medical attention.

The Prime Minister said in the interim, he will assume the ministerial responsibilities of Senator Francis.