Programs aimed at assisting youth in St. Vincent and the Grenadines who have come into conflict with the law are expected to be launched soon.

This was announced by Minister of National Mobilization Dr. Orando Brewster during parliament on Tuesday.

The programs, named the Family Empowerment program and the Parent Education Program are expected to be launched later this month the minister said.

“The Ministry will be implementing, later this month, the Family Empowerment Program, and the Parenting Education Program, FEP and PEP, for children in conflict with the law and their parents. In addition, in collaboration with the OECS and other primary national stakeholders, the ministry will also partner on a project with the intent to address diversion and rehabilitation programs to support children and youth in conflict with the law,” he said.

Minister Brewster said that his ministry intends to work along with the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force to see how they can collaborate on the tackling of the issue of juveniles in conflict with the law.