St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at the Guyana Agriculture Investment Forum & Expo by a 14 member delegation.

Fish exporter (Bequia Seafoods), financial institution (Kingstown Co-operative Credit Union), representatives from the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies, Gideon Nash, Rudy Daize, legal advisors, trade experts and Mark Lulley will over the next few days engage other CARICOM stakeholders with the objective of obtaining opportunities for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Over 500 stakeholder companies will participate in the Agri-Investment Forum & Expo.

The overall thrust is to reduce the region’s US$6 billion food import bill by 25% by 2025.

SVG has signed unto the CARICOM initiative and will launch its local chapter before August of this year. Hon. Saboto Caesar and the delegation will return to the State on Sunday, 22nd, 2022.