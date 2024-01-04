Rescuers in Japan are working tirelessly to locate survivors of the New Year’s Day earthquake, but their time is limited as the critical three-day window has now closed.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck the remote Noto peninsula on Monday killing at least 82 people and leaving many trapped under their collapsed homes in Suzu and Wajima.

Unfortunately, after 72 hours, the odds of finding survivors decrease significantly. Assistance has been hindered by landslides and blocked roads, leaving hundreds isolated and tens of thousands without power and water.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reported that rescuers had rescued 150 people so far and would continue their full-scale efforts to save as many as possible.

The earthquake, followed by a series of aftershocks, injured at least 330 people, and more than 30,000 people in affected areas are still in shelters, with some towns lacking water, electricity, and internet access.